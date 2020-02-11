Image Source : GETTY IMAGES 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli registers name in some unwanted records with flop show against New Zealand

Indian captain Virat Kohli's poor outing in the ODI series against New Zealand continued in the third and final match of the series, with him departing on 9 in Mount Maunganui. Kohli was caught on the third-man boundary by Kyle Jamieson after he was set up brilliantly by the Kiwi bowlers. The Indian skipper was visibly frustrated at the dismissal, but he has many more reasons to be disappointed.

The ODI series against New Zealand saw Virat Kohli's lowest average in a bilateral series - in his career. The Indian captain had an average of 25 in the three-match series with just 75 runs, which includes a fifty in the first ODI. The list of unwanted records of Kohli doesn't stop at the average as it's also the least amount of runs he scored in a bilateral series as captain. Earlier last year he scored 89 runs in three-game series against West Indies.

In the first ODI, Kohli slammed 51 runs before getting dismissed on one hell of a googly by Ish Sodhi, while in the second match he well set up by Tim Southee. The veteran Kiwi seamer started bowling him some outrageous outswingers to discomfort him and then out of nowhere he bowled a courageous in-swinger which left Kohli clueless.

The story remained same for him the final ODI, Southee and Jamieson trouble him with out-swingers near the off-stump, where he was beaten a couple of times. Frustrated Kohli, then try to release pressure by stepping down to play lofty shots and in the process, Hamish Bennett got his priced wicket.

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field in the inconsequential third and final One-day International against India. New Zealand made two changes from their last match playing eleven with Williamson replacing Tom Blundell while Mitch Santner came in for Mark Chapman. India made one change with Kedar Jadhav making way for Manish Pandey.