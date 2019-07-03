Wednesday, July 03, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. 2019 World Cup: Virat Kohli wins hearts off the field with incredible gesture towards 87-year-old fan

2019 World Cup: Virat Kohli wins hearts off the field with incredible gesture towards 87-year-old fan

Read In Hindi

On Tuesday, Charulatha Patel, 87, stole the limelight with her enthusiasm and support for Team India at Edgbaston.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 03, 2019 8:42 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : @ICC

Virat Kohli also thanked Charulatha Patel, 87, on his Twitter account after the game

Virat Kohli's love and passion for the game is well documented but what stands out is also his love and affection for the patrons of the game. And on Tuesday, he made everyone stand up and applaud him for his off-field actions after India beat Bangladesh to qualify for the 2019 World Cup semi-finals at Edgbaston.

On Tuesday, Charulatha Patel, 87, stole the limelight with her enthusiasm and support for Team India at Edgbaston. From the commentators to the broadcasters, everyone was in awe of the lady, who could barely stand but didn't skip a beat when it came to blowing the trumpet and cheering for the Men in Blue from the stands.

Her enthusiasm attracted all the cameras and she was the showstopper off the field as Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah did the job on the field. Draped in a tri-colour scarf with a bright yellow vuvuzela and Indian flag in hand, the 87-year-old was seen celebrating every moment of India's win.

And, after the game, Kohli and Rohit did their bit to personally thank Charulatha Patel and speak to her in the stands.

Kohli later also took to twitter to show his gratitude for Charulatha and other Indian fans.

"Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She's 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I've ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one," the India skipper tweeted. 

With how the match ended, Charulatha would have gone home happy much like the other Indian fans who flooded the stands in support for Kohli & Co.

With the 28-run win over Bangladesh, India sealed their spot in the semis and now have a game in hand against Sri Lanka on July 6 to try and push for the top spot.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story2019 WC: That's OUT! Virat Kohli reacts on Sarkar's dismissal after India lose DRS review to umpiring blunder Next Story  