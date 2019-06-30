Sunday, June 30, 2019
     
2019 World Cup: Ravindra Jadeja's stunning catch to dismiss Jason Roy leaves Twitter in awe

The dangerous partnership between Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow came to end in the 23rd over with a stunning catch from Ravindra Jadeja.

New Delhi Published on: June 30, 2019 16:55 IST
The dangerous partnership between Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow came to end in the 23rd over with a stunning catch from Ravindra Jadeja.

A dangerous-looking innings from Jason Roy took an equally stunning effort from Ravindra Jadeja to come to an end.

Roy came down the track to the flighted ball from Kuldeep Yadav, got to the pitch of it and hit it flat towards long on. He must have felt he was going to bag another boundary but Jadeja, who came on as a substitute fielder for KL Rahul, came sprinting from the left to dive full-length, and caught the ball merely inches away from the ground.

Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow added 160 runs for the first-wicket partnership and were looking dangerous.

 India struck a much-needed wicket in the context of the game. 

Here's how Twitter reacted:

