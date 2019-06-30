2019 World Cup: Ravindra Jadeja's stunning catch to dismiss Jason Roy leaves Twitter in awe

Image Source : TWITTER/SIRJADEJA The dangerous partnership between Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow came to end in the 23rd over with a stunning catch from Ravindra Jadeja.

A dangerous-looking innings from Jason Roy took an equally stunning effort from Ravindra Jadeja to come to an end.

Roy came down the track to the flighted ball from Kuldeep Yadav, got to the pitch of it and hit it flat towards long on. He must have felt he was going to bag another boundary but Jadeja, who came on as a substitute fielder for KL Rahul, came sprinting from the left to dive full-length, and caught the ball merely inches away from the ground.

Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow added 160 runs for the first-wicket partnership and were looking dangerous.

India struck a much-needed wicket in the context of the game.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

There’s a reason he’s called “Sir” Jadeja. Top top catch !! Game changer — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 30, 2019

That was a blinder from Jadeja. Purely his wicket. Time to tighten things. Come on India. #IndvEng — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 30, 2019

Jadeja is the Eklavya of this Indian World Cup Side. #INDvENG — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 30, 2019

Very soon teams playing against India will object to Jadeja coming on as substitute. He makes so much difference on the field. — Anurag Rekhi (@Dravidict) June 30, 2019

#INDvENG

Excellent tactics by India to get Jadeja in as a substitute fielder every single match. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 30, 2019

Not sure Rahul would have taken that catch. Not sure any other fielder in the Indian team could have taken that. Jadeja... what a fielder... pic.twitter.com/YpvkWxNoTO — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) June 30, 2019

That was as good a catch as any seen in the World Cup. Jadeja is a very, very special 12th man, India’s secret weapon! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 30, 2019

Nasser Hussain calling it spot on. A moment of brilliance required in the field, and who else but Sir Jadeja 👏👏👏#ENGvIND #CWC19 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) June 30, 2019