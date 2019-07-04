2019 World Cup: Mayank Agarwal joins squad ahead of Team India's day out in Leeds

Mayank Agarwal joins squad ahead of Team India's day out in Leeds

Having played against Bangladesh in Birmingham on Tuesday, Indian cricketers travelled to Leeds on Wednesday where they would take on Sri Lanka in their last group game on Saturday at the Headingley Cricket Ground. On Thursday, the boys skipped training and decided to spend time roaming around the city.

Taking to Instagram, Hardik Pandya posted a photo along with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah and captioned it: "Boys day out (sic)."

Earlier, the image of former India skipper Dhoni spitting blood after the England game had fans losing sleep. After all, he is an integral part of the team and an injury to the thumb at the business end of the World Cup is the last thing that Indian fans would have wanted. And there is good news as the wicketkeeper-batsman has no injury threats as Team India prepare for the final stretch of the tournament.

Dhoni walking off the field during the Bangladesh game had given further charge to the rumour mills that his thumb injury had worsened, but it was later revealed that it was nothing more than a loo break and such breaks mean a player cannot return to the field before eight minutes.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the team management confirmed that getting hit on the fingers while keeping isn't something new for Dhoni and these things don't even affect him anymore.

The smile on his face as he roamed the streets of Leeds on Thursday was further indication that he is fit and raring to go.