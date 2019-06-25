2019 World Cup: Jason Roy ruled out for England's crunch clash against Australia at Lord's

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jason Roy ruled out for England's crunch clash against Australia at Lord's

England opener Jason Roy has been ruled out for their highly anticipated World Cup clash against Australia at Lord's on Tuesday.

"I think to put one game on it, I don't think it's sensible," said Morgan at his pre-match press conference. "Let's just see how it goes."

Roy tore his hamstring during England's win over West Indies and has since not featured in games against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

Roy returned to the nets for the first time since his injury.

Morgan said while it's a huge loss to lose Roy who smashed 153 against Bangladesh in Cardiff on June 8, his replacement James Vince is extremely talented too.

"It's Jason Roy, of course, it's a big loss. He's an outstanding performer for us as he plays. He reminds us how to play as a group. He's been part of the team for a very long time," Morgan said.

"James Vince is an incredibly talented and gifted player. You can see that in the way he plays."

Pre-tournament favourites England have to win atleast one of their next three games to stand a chance to qualify for the semi-finals.

With four wins from six games, England are currently at the fourth spot in the points table. The hosts, who came into the tournament as overwhelming favourites, are in a bit of a tight situation as they need to win at least two of their remaining three games to enter the last four.

However, it would not be an easy task for them, especially considering they have to face India and New Zealand after their Australia game. England's record against all the three teams is not great as they have not been able to register a single World Cup win against Australia, India and New Zealand in the last 27 years.

Thus, the pressure will surely be on Eoin Morgan and team to come out with a fearless brand of cricket which they have playing in the last two years. To add to their woes is the unavailability of Jason Roy, who has been sidelined due to hamstring injury.