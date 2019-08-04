Chandrayaan-2 camera sends back beautiful first pictures of earth. See photos

Chandrayaan-2 camera captures unmissable shots of earth from above

India's Chandrayaan-2 is out on a lunar mission, and aims to go where no country has ever gone before - the Moon's South polar region. As Chandrayaan-2 crosses hurdles to reach its final destination, it also leaves behind several images captured on its camera. On August 2, Chandrayaan-2 marked the successful completion of the fourth orbit raising maneuver. The last earth bound maneuver is planned on August 6, 2019.

What earth looks like from above? Chandrayaan-2 camera has captured 5 unmissable shots of the earth:

Earth as viewed by Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:28 UT Earth as viewed by Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:29 UT Earth as viewed by Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:32 UT

Earth as viewed by Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:34 UT

Earth as viewed by Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:37 UT

Chandrayaan-2, India's second mission to moon, was launched on July 22, a week after aborting first attempt due to a technical snag. Chandrayaan-2 will be orbiting the earth for 23 days before ISRO conducts the trans lunar injection on August 14. The satellite would be in the lunar transfer trajectory from Day 23 to Day 30. It will be inserted into the lunar orbit on August 20, and will remain there till September 1. The lander and orbiter will separate on September. ISRO will then conduct a deboosting on September 3. The moon landing will finally take place on September 7.

ALSO READ | A closer look at Chandrayaan-2 launch: Camera onboard GSLV MkIII-M1 captured what no one else could

ALSO READ | Chandrayaan-2 launched by ISRO, but what next? India plans mission for Sun