'Largest hailstones' ever recorded during thunderstorm in Argentina. Pics inside

A ferocious storm over Argentina two years ago brought along with it hailstones that are now touted to be the "world's largest", sciencealert reported. The hailstones were so massive that they stunned meteorologists and scientists. In fact, scientists said the hailstones were about the size of a football.

US researchers claimed that the hail over the heavily populated city of Villa Carlos Paz, Cordoba Province, Argentina in 2018 likely broke the record for the largest hailstone.

In a recently published study, meteorologist Matthew Kumjian from Penn State University in the US concluded that the hailstone is possibly the largest ever recorded, estimated to be up to 23.7 centimeters or over 9 inches. However, since the dimensions were not direct measurements, they can't conclusively say it's the largest to be recorded.

The hail was so huge that scientists suggested a new category to describe stones bigger than six inches -- 'gargantuan' hail.

