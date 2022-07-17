Follow us on Image Source : AP NASA confirms huge 'building-sized' asteroid approaching Earth right now, should you be worried?

However, as per reports, fairly a number of asteroids are flying in the area.

The development came a day after an aeroplane-sized asteroid hurtled very near Earth.

Asteroid approaching Earth: NASA has warned about a humongous "building-sized" asteroid approaching planet Earth right now. The development came a day after an aeroplane-sized asteroid hurtled very near our planet. However, as per reports, fairly a number of asteroids are flying in the area and heading in direction of Earth. So does this asteroid pose any threat to the Earth?

As per media reports, this asteroid will miss Earth, however not by a giant margin. In keeping with NASA, this asteroid will get as near the Earth as about 3.8 million miles or 6.1 million kilometres.

For higher understanding, know that that is greater than 16 occasions the common distance between Earth and the moon. Effectively, this remains to be a bigger distance than asteroid 2022 NF, which was handed close to the Earth on July 7 inside simply 56,000 miles, around 23 % of the common distance between Earth and the moon.

NASA says that asteroid 2022 KY4 is around 290 ft or 88 meters in diameter and is travelling at an estimated velocity of 16,900 mph. For reference, the Statue of Liberty in London is 151 ft tall. This means that this huge asteroid is even a lot larger than the Statue of Liberty!

NASA talked about how this will not be the primary time when this area of rock will make its closest strategy in direction of the Earth. Earlier, asteroid 2022 KY4 made its nearest approaches to our planet, final in 1959 and 1948. In keeping with the sample, it would not make one other shut strategy to our planet till Could 2048.

