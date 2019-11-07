Image Source : PTI All eyes on Matoshree as Maharashtra awaits CM 14 days after election results

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting of his party legislators here on Thursday, amid the standoff over government formation in Maharashtra. All the Sena MLAs were present at the meeting currently underway at 'Matoshree', the residence of Thackeray in suburban Bandra.

Thackeray is likely to discuss the prevailing political situation in the state and woes of farmers due to crop losses after unseasonal rains in parts of the state.

Heavy police security was deployed at 'Matoshree', with the staff of MLAs being asked to stay outside.

The MLAs were also not allowed to carry their mobile phones in the meeting.

Some senior Sena legislators also pleaded ignorance over rumours that MLAs of the Thackeray-led party may be shifted to a hotel in south Mumbai, amid fear of switching sides.

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and the editorial in Thursday's edition of party mouthpiece 'Saamana' claimed that efforts were being made to lure MLAs with money.

