Monday, November 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Politics News
  4. National News
  5. Maharashtra Government Formation: Sanjay Raut positive about compromise with BJP, claims Ramdas Athawale

Maharashtra Government Formation: Sanjay Raut positive about compromise with BJP, claims Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has claimed that in his talk with Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, a possible compromise formula between Shiv Sena and the BJP was discussed.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 18, 2019 18:31 IST
Maharashtra Government Formation: Shiv Sena can consider a

Maharashtra Government Formation: Shiv Sena can consider a compromise formula with BJP: Ramdas Athawale 

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has claimed that in his talk with Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, a possible compromise formula of sharing the Chief Minister post in Maharashtra was discussed. 

"I had talked to Sanjay Raut ji about a compromise," Ramdas Athawale told news agency ANI.

 
"I suggested a formula of 3 years CM from BJP and 2 years CM from Shiv Sena to which he said that if BJP agrees then Shiv Sena can think about it," Athawale added.

He said that he would be speaking to the BJP leadership regarding the same. 

Longstanding 'Safron Alliance' between the Shiv Sena and the BJP broke after the two failed to reach a mutual agreement as to who would become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Since then, the Shiv Sena has been in talks with the NCP-Congress pre-poll alliance to form a government in Maharashtra. 

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had implemented president's rule in the state after giving suitable time to the indivisual parties to try and form a majority government. 

Sanjay Raut has been vocal about the next CM being from his party. With this development, the politics of Maharashtra's government formation takes another twist.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryAfter meeting Sonia, Pawar says they did not discuss common minimum programme