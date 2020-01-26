Congress leaders clash with each other at Republic Day event attended by CM Kamal Nath

A screenshot of the video in which the Congress leaders are seen clashing with each other at a Republic Day event in Indore (ANI photo)

Congress was left embarrassed on Sunday after two of its leaders traded blows with each other in public at a Republic Day event in Indore, minutes ahead of the arrival of Chief Minister Kamal Nath for the flag-hoisting ceremony.

A video, which went viral on social media, showed state general secretary Chandrakrant Kunjeer and senior party colleague Devendra Singh Yadav arguing and hitting each other, before being separated by onlookers and police.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Two Congress leaders, Devendra Singh Yadav and Chandu Kunjir, entered into a brawl during the flag hoisting ceremony during #RepublicDay celebrations at the party office in Indore. They were later calmed down with the help of police intervention. pic.twitter.com/Q9NcEJ3Sw5 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

The fight started after Kunjeer reached close the stage and Yadav raised an objection, eyewitnesses were quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

The state unit of Congress, even though it won the assembly elections in December 2018, is ridden with infighting.

If media reports are anything to go by, loyalists of former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, veteran leader Digvijaya Singh and chief minister Kamal Nath are involved in a power-struggle for full control of the party in the state.

