‘Behave or Uddhav will resign’: Veteran Congressman warns NCP, Congress

Former Congress Parliamentarian Yashwantrao Gadakh on Monday warned his partymen and alliance partner Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to behave properly lest Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will resign as the leader of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The 76-year-old three-time MP from Ahmednagar advised MVA allies that they should stop complaining about the allocation of portfolios and focus on serving the people of the state, according to multiple media reports quoting him.

"I asked Balasaheb Thorat (cabinet minister) whether this government will last. He said we have done this, so let us see how it goes,” media reports quoted him citing a conversation with the state Congress chief.

“If Uddhav Thackeray had not taken the decision, we would have been in Opposition. But you did not say anything and now you are a minister (sic)," Gadakh was reported as saying.

The remarks on the stability of the MVA came amid multiple reports of several Congress legislators being unhappy over being left out of the state cabinet in last month’s expansion exercise.

Reportedly, senior Congress leaders such as Vijay Wadettiwar and Abdul Sattar have openly expressed their displeasure at not being included in the state cabinet.

