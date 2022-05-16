Monday, May 16, 2022
     
Texas: 2 dead, multiple injured in shooting near Harris County flea market

The victims were all part of the altercation and no innocent bystanders were harmed, officials said.

Sri Lasya
Houston Updated on: May 16, 2022 7:50 IST
Image Source : @HOUSTONPOLICE

Representative image of Houston police

Highlights

  • At least 2 dead, multiple injured in a shootout near a north Harris County flea market in Texas.
  • Officials said incident took place at flea market at 8729 Airline Drive.
  • The victims were all part of the altercation and no innocent bystanders were harmed: Officials.

Texas: At least two people were confirmed dead and multiple were injured in a shootout near a north Harris County flea market, officials informed Monday morning. 

The incident took place at a flea market located at 8729 Airline Drive, officials said, adding that Homicide/CSU investigators are en route. 

State media reports mentioned that the shootout began at around 1 pm when two groups of people began shooting at each other. The victims were all part of the altercation and no innocent bystanders were harmed, officials were quoted as saying. 

