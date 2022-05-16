Texas: 2 dead, multiple injured in shooting near Harris County flea market

Follow us on Image Source : @HOUSTONPOLICE Representative image of Houston police

Officials said incident took place at flea market at 8729 Airline Drive.

The victims were all part of the altercation and no innocent bystanders were harmed: Officials.

Texas: At least two people were confirmed dead and multiple were injured in a shootout near a north Harris County flea market, officials informed Monday morning.

The incident took place at a flea market located at 8729 Airline Drive, officials said, adding that Homicide/CSU investigators are en route.

State media reports mentioned that the shootout began at around 1 pm when two groups of people began shooting at each other. The victims were all part of the altercation and no innocent bystanders were harmed, officials were quoted as saying.

