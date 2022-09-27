Tense Japan holds funeral for assassinated ex-leader Abe

Follow us on Image Source : AP People leave flowers and pay their respects to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe outside the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, ahead of his state funeral.

A rare and controversial state funeral for assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe began Tuesday in tense Japan where the event for one of the country's most divisive leaders has deeply split public opinion.

Abe's widow, Akie Abe, in a black formal kimono, walked slowly into the Budokan hall venue carrying an urn containing her husband's ashes, placed in a wooden box and wrapped in a purple cloth with gold stripes. Defence soldiers in white uniforms took Abe's ashes and placed them on a pedestal filled with white and yellow chrysanthemum flowers and decorations.

Government, parliamentary and judicial representatives, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, will make condolence speeches, followed by Akie Abe. US Vice President Kamala Harris, among dozens of foreign dignitaries and 4,300 attendees, sat in the third row, next to Rahm Emanuel, the US ambassador to Japan.

Abe was cremated in July after a private funeral at a Tokyo temple days after he was assassinated while giving a campaign speech on a street in Nara, a city in western Japan.

Kishida says Japan's longest-serving postwar political leader deserves a state funeral. But the undemocratic decision to give him the rare honour with imperial ties, the cost, and controversies about his and the ruling party's ties to the ultra-conservative Unification Church have fuelled controversy about the event.

Tokyo was under maximum security, with angry protests opposing the funeral planned. Hours before the ceremony, hundreds of people carrying bouquets of flowers queued at public flower-laying stands at nearby Kudanzaka park. Their line stretched several blocks.

Masayuki Aoki, a 70-year-old business owner, recalls his “fist bump” with Abe when he came to Yokohama, near his home, for campaigning just days before he was killed. “I'm emotionally attached to him and I've been supporting the LDP, too," he said. “I had to come to offer him flowers."

Masae Kurokawa, 64, who also offered Abe flowers, praised him as “a great figure who brought Japan back to the international level.” The government maintains that the ceremony is not meant to force anyone to honour Abe. Japan's main political opposition parties are not attending the event, which critics say is a reminder of how prewar imperialist governments used state funerals to fan nationalism.

