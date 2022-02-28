Curfew lifted in Kyiv, special trains to ferry students to western borders: Indian Embassy

Follow us on Image Source : AP A view of Khreshchatyk, the main street, empty, due to curfew in the central of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

Russian Ukraine Latest News: The Indian embassy in Ukraine has informed that the weekend curfew in Kyiv, the capital city, has been lifted. The embassy also said that the Ukrainian Railway is running special trains for evacuations and asked students to reach the railway station in order to board trains to reach the western borders from where they will be airlifted.

"Weekend curfew lifted in Kyiv. All students are advised to make their way to the railway station for onward journeys to the western parts. Ukraine Railways is putting special trains for evacuations," according to a tweet by India in Ukraine.

The Kyiv authorities had last week toughened curfew orders in the city, saying violators would be considered enemy saboteurs as Russian forces press to capture Ukraine's capital.

Scores of Indian nations are stranded in Kyiv and other parts of the country as Russia has expanded invasion in the neighbouring country. The evacuation was stalled last Thursday after Russian forces started bombarding the eastern part of the country, prompting the closure of Ukraine's airspace.

The Indian government then decided to airlift its stranded nationals in war-torn Ukraine from neighbouring countries. Officials established communications with the neighbouring countries to activate alternate routes.

The embassy asked Indian nationals to reach the western borders of Ukraine to cross into the neighbouring countries from where they will be airlifted. A total of six flights under the 'Operation Ganga' has brought more than 1000 Indians back home since then.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He had urged them to resolve differences through talks and expressed concerns over the safety of thousands of Indian students and professionals who are stuck in underground bunkers in Ukraine.

