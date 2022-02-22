Putin recognizes independence of pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine amid invasion fears | 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday recognised separatist areas in Ukraine as independent, further fuelling the West's tensions of an invasion on the neighbouring country. Putin, after an hour long speech, during a televised address, officially signed friendship and aid agreements with Ukraine seperatist leaders, reported news agency AFP. The Russian President had also demanded an immediate end of Ukraine 'military operations'.

After the announcement, Ukraine's President Zelensky convened a national security council. In a tweet, he said that he had a meeting with US President Joe Biden, and will talk with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson regarding the country's security. French President Emmanuel Macron also called defence council meeting over Ukraine tensions. German Chancellor condemned Putin's decision, and said, "Putin recognising Ukraine rebels would be 'unilateral breach' of peace accords." UN warned against 'unilateral action' that could 'undermine' Ukraine sovereignty. UN secretary general cancelled his trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo, and will return to headquarters in New York due to "deteriorating situation regarding Ukraine," his spokesman said. The Kremlin said Putin told the leaders of Germany and France that he would sign a “relevant decree” soon in response to the separatist leaders’ pleas to recognize their independence. It didn't elaborate on what the decree would say. The American and Russian presidents tentatively agreed to a possible meeting in a last-ditch effort to avoid war. If Russia moves in, the meeting will be off, but the prospect of a face-to-face summit resuscitated hopes that diplomacy could prevent a devastating conflict, which would result in massive casualties and huge economic damage across Europe, which is heavily dependent on Russian energy. Putin's decision on recognising seperatists will fuel tensions further since Moscow could use the move to openly send its troops and weapons there. Until now, Ukraine and the West have accused Russia of supporting the separatists, but Moscow has denied that, saying that Russians who fought there were volunteers. Ukrainian authorities deny launching an offensive and accuse Russia of provocation. ​Russia has massed an estimated 150,000 troops on three sides of Ukraine, a western-looking democracy that has defied Moscow’s attempts to pull it back into its orbit. Moscow denies it has any plans to attack but wants Western guarantees that NATO won’t allow Ukraine and other former Soviet countries to join as members. It has also demanded the alliance halt weapons deployments to Ukraine and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe — demands flatly rejected by the West.

In another worrying sign, the Russian military said it killed five suspected “saboteurs” who crossed from Ukraine into Russia’s Rostov region and also destroyed two armored vehicles and took a Ukrainian serviceman prisoner. Ukrainian Border Guard spokesman Andriy Demchenko dismissed the claim as “disinformation.” Amid the heightened invasion fears, the U.S. administration sent a letter to the United Nations human rights chief claiming that Moscow has compiled a list of Ukrainians to be killed or sent to detention camps after the invasion.

