Russia launches first drone strike on Ukraine's Kyiv after 12 days; all shot down

Russia-Ukraine war: After a short period of quiet, Russia launched a drone strike on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv for the first time in 12 days, according to officials. Ukrainian forces intercepted all the exploding drones and shot them down, said Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv city administration.

According to the Regional Governor of Kyiv, Ruslan Kravchenko, one person was wounded by falling debris after one of the drones was destroyed, AP reported. Ukraine's airforce said that eight Iranian-made Shahed exploding drones and three Kalibr cruise missiles were launched by Russia.

Meanwhile, a 13-year-old boy was injured in overnight shelling in Ukraine's southern Kherson province, according to Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, the Ukrainian administration spokesperson of the province. "The child was hospitalized, there is no threat to his life," he added.

At least four persons were wounded in the shelling in Kherson province's capital. As many as 46 combat clashes were reported in the cities of Bakhmut, Marinka and Lyman in Ukraine's Donetsk province.

Ukrainian forces were advancing amid a 'massive offensive' in different areas of Bakhmut, claimed Ukraine’s Eastern Group of Forces spokesman Serhii Cherevaty. As of Sunday, Russia carried out 27 airstrikes and a missile attack, while targeting several regions in 80 rocket launcher attacks.

The relative quiet among Russian forces comes nearly a week after mercenary forces of Wagner group, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, staged a short-lived insurrection against the Vladimir Putin-led leadership by marching down the city of Rostov-on-Don.

Subsequently, the head of the private paramilitary group announced to halt his operation against Putin after striking an apparent deal brokered by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

