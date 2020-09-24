First batch of coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V now available for public in Moscow

Image Source : AP First batch of coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V enters civil circulation in Moscow

Russian state-affiliated media has reported that the first batch of coronavirus vaccine Sputnik-V has come into civil circulation. Sputnik V, an adenovirus vector-based vaccine, is developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, along with the Russian Direct Investment Fund and was registered on August 11.

While details on the process were not immediately available, Russia has repeatedly stressed on producing the vaccine at the earliest.

Earlier this month, the Russian health ministry had said that batches of the Covid-19 vaccine were being produced for public distribution and would be supplied to different regions soon.

More than 60,000 people had applied to volunteer for the coronavirus vaccine trials in Moscow and over 700 people were injected with the coronavirus vaccine.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage