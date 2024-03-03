Pakistan to take up resolution seeking ban social media including Facebook, TikTok and X I KNOW WHY

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Pakistan to ban social media sites (Representational Image)

Islamabad: Pakistan's Senate is set to take up a resolution seeking a ban on mainstream social media sites in the light of possible “misuse” against the country and its armed forces, during its meeting scheduled for Monday, media report said on Saturday. The resolution was moved by Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Bahramand Tangi, whose tenure as senator ends on March 11.

It calls for bans on social sites, including Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter — now X, and YouTube, to “save the young generation from their negative and devastating effects,” The News International reported.

Why is Pakistan seeking a ban on social media?

“Cognizant of the fact that social media platforms are adversely affecting the young generation in the country; Acknowledging the fact that these platforms are being used for promotion of norms against our religion and culture, creating hatred amongst the people on the grounds of language and religion,” the resolution read.

Tangi stated that there were concerns about the use of social media platforms against the interests of the country “through negative and malicious propaganda against the armed forces of Pakistan.”

The resolution, which will be non-binding, even if passed, further stated that these platforms were being used for vested interests in spreading fake news about various issues and trying to “create and promote fake leadership in the country to hoodwink the young generation.”

Albeit there was no person or party mentioned, the apparent reference is to jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have effectively made use of social media to garner youth support.

It was their video posts on social media on May 9 in 2023 showcasing the luxurious lifestyles of army officials that had rattled the powerful establishment.

