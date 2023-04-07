Amid economic turbulence, Pakistan decides to launch ‘comprehensive’ anti-terror operation

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz

Pakistan terrorism: The crucial National Security Council (NSC) meeting convened by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday decided to launch a "comprehensive operation" to eliminate the scourge of terrorism in all its forms from the country.

The 41st meeting of the NSC was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz, with Cabinet ministers, chief ministers, services chiefs, intelligence chiefs and other key civil and military officials.

A press release issued from the Prime Minister’s Office said Friday's NSC session was in continuation of a previous meeting that was convened after a terrorist attack at Peshawar Police Lines.

“The meeting has agreed to launch an all-out comprehensive operation with the support of the entire nation and the government, which will rid the country of the menace of terrorism with renewed vigour and determination,” according to an official statement.

Operation terrorism elimination

It said that the operation to eliminate the scourge of terrorism in all its forms from Pakistan would incorporate measures at the political, diplomatic security, economic and social levels.

The press release said that a high-level committee was formed that would give recommendations regarding the implementation and limitations of the operation within two weeks.

The meeting was held amid the widening chasm between the judiciary and the federal government over holding polls in the country's politically crucial Punjab province.

The NSC is a federal institutional and consultative body chaired by the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

It is a principal forum that is mandated for considering national security and foreign policy matters with the senior national security advisers and Cabinet ministers.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan could pose threat

According to an official statement, the NSC discussed in detail the threats posed by the rebel groups, especially those linked with the banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

“As a result of the support given by these returning dangerous terrorists and various terrorist organisations present in large numbers in Afghanistan, peace and stability in the country was destroyed which was achieved as a result of countless sacrifices and continuous efforts,” it said.

The Dawn newspaper quoted sources as saying that the federal government would ask the top brass for a briefing on potential threats from militants in case elections were held in the Punjab province on May 14 as per the Supreme Court’s order.

Last month, the Pakistan Army informed the Election Commission of Pakistan that its troops will not be available for poll-related duties due to the prevalent law and order situation in the country.

The previous NSC meeting was held in January this year, which reiterated its resolve to have “zero tolerance” for terrorism in the country.

