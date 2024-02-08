Pakistan Elections 2024: Imran Khan casts his vote from Adiala jail, wife Bushra misses out

Follow us on Image Source : AP Imran Khan, jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party while casting his vote in the 2018 general election (FILE)

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and other prominent incarcerated political figures have cast their votes through a postal ballot from Adiala Jail, Pakistani English daily reported citing sources on Wednesday. However, Mr Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, was unable to partake in the voting as she was convicted and arrested after the completion of the postal voting process. As per reports, the Adiala Jail administration received postal ballots from the Election Commission in mid-January. Citing jail sources, Dawn reported that the former first lady also wanted to cast a vote through a postal ballot, but her request could not be entertained since the process had been completed by the time she was detained.

Mashal Yousafzai, a spokesperson for Bushra Bibi, confirmed that the spouse of the former prime minister had been denied casting the vote through a postal ballot. Besides Khan, other political leaders who have been facing jail terms in various cases also managed to vote by mail. Those who voted via mail included former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid, and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry.

Imran Khan's message for his supporters

Meanwhile, the PTI chief has appealed to the public to cast their vote in order to restore the country’s dignity, honour and sovereignty and ensure the welfare of its people. The latest video of Khan came nearly 20 hours after an audio message was posted on social media platform X, where he reiterated his supporters to wait outside polling booths after casting their votes, as rival political parties held large rallies to mark the end of the election campaign period.

"Encourage the maximum number of people to vote, wait at the polling station...and then stay peacefully outside the Returning Officer's office until the final results are announced," said Khan via his handle on social media platform X, accompanied by an undated photograph depicting him wearing simple black clothing.' The origin of the image, the first of Khan in months, was not clear. Previously Khan's supporters have disseminated his messages, including through AI-generated audio speeches, from notes he has passed on through his lawyers during prison visits.

Voting begins in Pakistan amid internet shutdown

Pakistan temporarily suspended mobile phone services on Thursday to strengthen security as voting began in the country's national election, the interior ministry said. The government's decision comes amidst a rise in militant attacks in the run-up to the election. "As a result of the recent incidents of terrorism in the country precious lives have been lost, security measures are essential to maintain the law and order situation and deal with possible threats, hence the temporary suspension of mobile services across the country," the interior ministry said in a message on X.

Also Read: Imran Khan's message from jail ahead of elections: 'Wait at polling station until the polling agent...'