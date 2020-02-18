Pakistan successfully tests air-launched cruise missile: ISPR

Pakistan has successfully conducted a flight test of air-launched cruise missile Ra'ad-II, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to an ISPR a press release, the cruise missile with a range of 600 km is equipped with state-of-the-art guidance and navigation systems to ensure the engagement of targets with high precision.

A senior defence officer termed it "a major step towards complementing Pakistan's deterrence capability", Dawn reported quoting the statement.

On January 23, Pakistan conducted a successful training launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi.

