Satellite images show damage to Al Assad Air Base post Iran rocket attacks

Almost a day after Iran's missile strike at Iraqi bases housing US troops, a satellite image has surfaced showing the damaged area in the region targeted by Iran in retaliation to the US airstrike killing its top general Qasem Soleimani.

The satellite image has been accessed by one of SkySat satellites, operated by San Francisco-based company Planet. In the image, once can see the damage and wreckage at Iraq's al-Asad airbase after Iran's rocket attack. The image were captured on Jan. 8, 2020 by Planet Labs Inc.

No American soldier died in Iran's missile attack: Trump

President Trump, who addressed the nation from White House on Wednesday said no Americans or Iraqis were killed in the attack. However, analysis of the damage was being done. However, post missile strike, Iran's state media said that about 80 American soldiers were killed and more than 200 injured in the attack.

"We suffered no casualties. All of our soldiers are safe and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases," Trump said.

Speaking of counter-action against Iran, Donald Trump talked about imposing immediately powerful sanctions against the country but ruled out launching a counter military operation saying, "The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it."

Won't allow Iran have nuclear weapon: Trump

Trump also said that as long as, "I am President, Iran will not be allowed to have nuclear weapons."

Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles in a pre-dawn attack on Wednesday targeting at least two bases where US military and coalition forces' are stationed in Iraq, which Tehran said was a "slap in the face" of America.

The US president called on Iran to "work together" to eliminate the Islamic State, saying the killing of ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was "good" for Iran.

"To the people and leaders of Iran, we want you to have a future and a great future, one that you deserve," Trump said.

Trump said Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world.

