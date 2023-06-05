Odisha train tragedy: King Charles III sends message of condolence; recalls his visit to state in 1980

Follow us on Image Source : AP King Charles III

Odisha train tragedy: Expressing profound shock and sadness over the horrific train accident in Balasore, Britain’s King Charles III sent a condolence message to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday. He also recalled his fond memories of a visit to Odisha 43 years ago. The triple train accident is said to be one of the worst in the country that took place in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday night. The incident claimed 274 lives and left over 1,200 people injured.

Charles expressed his grief

“Both my wife [Queen Camilla] and I have been most profoundly shocked and saddened by the news of such a dreadful accident outside Balasore. I would like to express our deepest possible condolences to the families of all those who have so tragically lost their lives,” Charles was quoted as saying in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

He has a special place for India in his heart

The 74-year-old monarch asserted that he has a special place in his heart for India and reflected on his fond memories of a visit to Odisha 43 years ago. “I do hope you know what a special place India and the people of India have in our hearts. I have particularly fond memories of visiting Odisha in 1980 and meeting some of its people on that occasion," it said.

"I pray, therefore, that you may be able to convey our most heartfelt prayers and sympathy to all those who have been affected by this appalling tragedy, together with our special thoughts for the people of Odisha,” the King concludes.

PM Sunak had condoled

The deadly accident that took place in Odisha's Balasore district follows several condolence messages including from UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who had extended his “heartfelt support and admiration to the survivors and those working tirelessly to respond” to the tragedy.

