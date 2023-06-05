Follow us on Image Source : PTI Odisha: Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express crosses rail tragedy site | VIDEO

The first high-speed passenger train following the triple train accident, the Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express, passed through Balasore on restored tracks on Monday morning, according to officials.

Around 930 am, the Vande Bharat Express reached Bahanaga Bazar Station on Monday, they said.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was available at the mishap site and waved to the drivers when the semi-rapid train went through, the authorities said.

Vaishnaw stated that the restoration work on both the up line and the down line tracks was finished on Sunday night.

At around 10.40 p.m, a coal-laden goods train traveling from the Vizag port to the Rourkela Steel Plant crossed the same track.

At 7 p.m. on June 2, the Coromandel Express collided with a stationary goods train, destroying most of its coaches.

The last coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express, which was passing by at the same time, were knocked over by a few Coromandel coaches.

The three-train crash may have been caused by human error, malfunctioning signals, or other factors.

Meanwhile, after the horrific triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore on Friday, June 2, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated on Sunday that their objective is to ensure that the families of those who have gone missing can be located as soon as possible.

Vaishnaw told reporters on Sunday night, "Our goal is to make sure missing persons' family members can find them as soon as possible...our responsibility is not over yet."

In addition, 51 hours after the terrible triple train accident in Balasore that resulted in at least 275 deaths and more than 1,000 injuries, he waved at the crew of a goods train.

He prayed for a safe journey as services resumed following the repair of the damaged tracks on both the up and down lines.

Also Read | Odisha Train Accident: First train chugs out of accident-affected section in Balasore | WATCH

Also Read | Odisha train accident: Bengali poems, sketches found scattered at crash site

Latest India News