West Bengal CM Banerjee offers jobs for kin of Odisha's horrific triple train accident

Odisha Train Tragedy: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday paid last respects to those who lost their lives in the heart-wrenching Odisha triple train accident. While interacting with media persons there, Banerjee announced that the state government has decided to provide government jobs for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the horrific train accident. Banerjee also asserted that relatives of those who lost their limbs in the tragedy will also be given government jobs. She later launched a scathing attack on the Centre and Railways as the board sought a CBI probe in the same matter.

"Some people lost their hands, and legs in the Balasore accident. For such people, our government has decided that we will give a special home guard job to one of their family members," said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while talking to media persons in Howrah.

"I will visit Cuttack & Bhubaneswar again. On Wednesday, we will hand over cheques of ex-gratia amount and job letters to families of the victims of the Odisha train accident," Banerjee added.

TMC supremo also reacted on Railway Board seeking CBI inquiry into Balasore train accident, saying, "We want people to know the truth. It is not the time to suppress the truth".

Earlier in the day, she cancelled her four-day trip to Darjeeling at the last minute. As per sources, she cancelled her visit to supervise the treatment and rehabilitation of passengers of the state who were injured in the train accident.

The Trinamool Congress chief was supposed to visit Darjeeling where she was scheduled to meet members of all political parties in the Hills before the panchayat elections slated this year, secretariat sources said. “She wants to be in Kolkata and oversee how the rehabilitation and treatment of injured passengers from West Bengal who were on board the Coromandel Express that met with an accident. She will visit the Hills later," the source told PTI.

