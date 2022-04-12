Follow us on Image Source : AP Officers with bomb-sniffing dogs look over the area after a shooting on a subway train Tuesday, April. 12, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Multiple people were shot and injured Tuesday at a subway station in New York City during a morning rush hour attack.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) after Tuesday's rush hour shooting at Brooklyn subway station decribed the suspect as a Black male, 5'5" tall, with heavy build, who is still on the run. The suspect was wearing a green construction-type vest and gray hooded sweatshirt.

At least 16 people have been injured, 10 shot and 5 are in critical but stable condition after Tuesday morning shooting when people were leaving for work.

Addressing a presser, NYPD said, "No one currently with life-threatening injuries. The incident is not being investigated as act of terrorism at this time. No known explosive devices on NYC subway trains."

The Police are seeking a man with a gas mask and an orange construction vest who had been wearing a dark blue outfit that appeared to resemble that of a transit worker, a senior law enforcement official said.

Speaking on the matter, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said, "No more mass shootings, no more disrupting lives...It has to end and it has to end now... We are sick and tired of reading headlines about crime."

