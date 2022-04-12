New York-Brooklyn subway shooting: What we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : AP New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

At least 13 people have been injured in Tuesday morning shooting at Brooklyn subway station during peak commuting hours when employees, students were heading towards work. The area has been cordoned off and police teams are monitoring the situation. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said that President Joe Biden has been briefed about the incident.

Brooklyn subway shooting | What we know so far

The incident occurred at the 36th Street Station in Sunset Park in Brooklyn when people were heading towards work.

The suspect has been described as black male, was wearing a construction vest and a gas mask, news agency AP reported citing law enforcement agencies.

So far there is no information whether the suspect has been arrested, nuetralised.

Photos, videos show multiple people lying on subway's platform with gun shot injury.

Video, photos showed people lying on the blood soaked floor at the station.

New York police in an advisory has said, "due to an investigation, avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn. Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area.

City police has said that an undetonated devices' is found.

An NYPD source has told Fox News' Marta Dhanis there are no known "active devices" at the moment. Police are asking any witnesses to call 800-577-TIPS.

NYPD Counterterrorism units are also responding to the scene. Additional units, including police K9s and heavy weaponry have been deployed to subway stations around New York City.

"My subway door opened into calamity. It was smoke and blood and people screaming,” eyewitness Sam Carcamo told radio station 1010 WINS, saying he saw a gigantic billow of smoke pouring out of the N train once the door opened.

An advisory to New York schools have been issued as manhunt to nab the suspect is underway.

ALSO READ | New York: Multiple people shot, unexploded devices found at subway station in Brooklyn

ALSO READ | Big conspiracy to spoil communal harmony in India exposed; flood of provocative tweets from Pak, Afghanistan

Latest World News