PM Modi recalls first time he saw White House from outside during his US visit decades ago

Modi in US: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his maiden pomp-filled state visit, was accorded a grand welcome as he arrived at the White House. PM Modi was received by US President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on the South Lawn of the White House. A lavish display of the bilateral relationship marked by marching bands and a 21-gun salute to Modi on the South Lawn.

He thanked Biden for the warm welcome and said, "This grand welcome ceremony at the White House today is an honour and pride for 1.4 billion people of India. This is also an honour for more than 4 million people of Indian origin living in the US. For this honour, I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden."

‘I saw White House from outside’

During his address, the Prime Minister also recalled the first time he saw the White House during his visit to the United States 30 years ago. Modi said about three decades ago, he had come to America as a common man and at that time, he had seen the White House from the outside. "Nearly three decades ago, I visited America as a common man. I saw the White House from the outside back then," he said.

"After becoming the Prime Minister, I have come here many times. But, this is for the first time, doors have been opened for the Indian community here in such large numbers," PM Modi said amid cheers from the crowd gathered on the South Lawn of the White House.

He said Indian community members are enhancing India's glory in the US through their hard work and dedication.

‘Both countries take pride in their diversity’

Prime Minister Modi said both countries take pride in their diversity, and "both of us believe in the fundamental principle of 'In the interest of all, for the welfare of all'".

Modi held one-on-one talks with Biden in the Oval Office of the White House before holding delegation-level talks. Both leaders discussed a wide range of issues of mutual and global interests, aimed at further boosting the Indo-US strategic relations in areas like defence, space, clean energy and critical technologies.

In his initial remarks, Modi told Biden that the President's commitment to the ties between the two countries has inspired India to take bold and audacious measures.

The prime minister would also deliver an address to the joint meeting of the US Congress, which would be attended by Congressmen and senators in the presence of several hundred Indian Americans from the visitor’s gallery.

State Dinner for PM Modi

In the evening, President Biden and the First Lady will host a State Dinner at the South Lawn of the White House, which is expected to be attended by 400 guests.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted Prime Minister Modi for an intimate dinner at the White House a day earlier during which they discussed a range of issues, exchanged gifts and enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India.

The Prime Minister arrived in Washington from New York where he led a historic event at the UN headquarters earlier in the day to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities. He is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and the First Lady.

