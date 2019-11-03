ISIS claims responsibility for Mali attack

Mali attack 53 soldiers one civilian dead ISIS claims resposibility

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) on Saturday claimed the responsibility for the attack on Mali's armed forces that left 53 soldiers and one civilian dead, reported ISIS-linked Amaq news agency. The report claimed that ISIS was behind the attack orchestrated as a part of the terror outfit's propaganda machine.

"Following an attack on the Armed Forces positions at the reinforcement deployed there found 54 bodies, including on of a civilian, 10 survivors and noted significant material damage. The situation is under control," a government spokesperson, Yaya Sangare said on Twitter.

In a post on Twitter, the Mali military has described it as a terrorist attack.

For years, Mali has been facing inter-communal tensions exacerbated by terrorist activities.

In one of the most recent security incidents in October, at least 25 servicemen were killed and 60 others were missing after an attack on two military camps near the Burkina Faso border.

(With Inputs from ANI)

