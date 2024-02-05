Britain's King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, says Buckingham Palace

Follow us on Image Source : AP Britain's King Charles

King Charles III, 75, has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday (February 5). The matter came to light recently when the King underwent treatment at the London Clinic for a benign enlarged prostate.

Buckingham Palace's statement

In the statement, the Buckingham Palace said, "During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

The King commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he was advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties, the statement said.

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual. The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible," the statement said.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer," it added.

Earlier last month, King Charles III was discharged from a hospital in London after he underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate, CNN had reported. The British monarch had spent three nights at a private hospital London Clinic near Regent's Park.

What had Buckingham Palace said earlier on the King's health?

Britain's King Charles III will visit a hospital for a procedure to treat his enlarged prostate, the Buckingham Palace said earlier in January this year.

The Buckingham Palace had said in a statement: "In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend the hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

King Charles was crowned last year at the age of 74 after inheriting the monarchy upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

His health is generally understood to have been good. In 2008, he had a non-cancerous growth removed from his face.