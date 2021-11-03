Senior Taliban commander among dead in Kabul hospital attack: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : AP Taliban fighters block roads after an explosion on Tuesday

A senior Taliban military commander was among the fighters who were killed in two powerful blasts in Kabul on Tuesday afternoon, according to a report by AFP.

Hamdullah Mokhlis, a member of the hardline Haqqani network was the senior-most figure that has been killed since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the reports further suggested.

According to reports, the first explosion occurred in front of Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan hospital, and second explosion also occurred in an area close to the hospital.

