Tuesday, November 02, 2021
     
  Explosion and gunfire heard near military hospital in Kabul, news agency AFP reports quoting witness
  The last few decades have proved that no one is untouched by the wrath of climate change: PM Modi in Glasgow
Afghanistan: Explosion, gunfire near military hospital in Kabul

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 02, 2021 14:40 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

Afghanistan: Explosion, gunfire near military hospital in Kabul

An explosion and gunfire was heard near military hospital in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday afternoon, news agency AFP reported quoting witnesses.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.

