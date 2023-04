Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (PICTURE FOR REPRESENTATION) Ground Self-Defence Force UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter disappeared from radar

Japan's coast guard says it is searching for an army helicopter carrying 10 crew members that went missing off a southern Japanese island.

The coast guard said it received information that a Ground Self-Defence Force UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter disappeared from radar on a mission on Thursday evening near Miyako island.

It said four patrol ships are participating in the search but have not found any traces of the missing aircraft.

