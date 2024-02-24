Indian Embassy 'strongly' raises Jaahnavi Kandula's case with US authorities

Follow us on Image Source : @SALONIVXRSE Jaanhavi Kandula, 23, was struck by a police vehicle in Seattle on January 23.

The Indian Embassy in the United States has sought a review of the US prosecutor's decision to not pursue criminal charges against the Seattle police officer who killed 23-year-old Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula, saying the matter has now been referred to the Seattle Attorney General.

"On the recently released investigation report of the King County Prosecution Attorney on the unfortunate death of Jaahnavi Kandula, Consulate has been in regular touch with the designated family representatives and will continue to extend all possible support in ensuring justice for Jaahnavi and her family. We have also raised the matter strongly with local authorities, including Seattle Police for appropriate redress. The case has now been referred to Seattle City Attorney’s office for review," the Indian Embassy in US has informed.

"We await completion of Seattle Police's administrative investigation and will continue to monitor progress on the case," the Embassy said.

US authorities on Friday said that the Seattle police officer who struck and killed Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula while responding to an overdose call, will not face any criminal charges due to lack of "sufficient" evidence.

On Wednesday, the King County Prosecutor’s Office said they will not move forward with criminal charges against Seattle Police Officer Kevin Dave, FOX13 Seattle reported.

In a statement released Wednesday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney said, "Kandula’s death is heartbreaking and impacted communities in King County and across the world."

Kandula, 23, was struck by a police vehicle driven by Officer Dave when she was crossing a street in Seattle on January 23. He was driving 74 mph (more than 119 kmh) on the way to a report of a drug overdose call. Kandula was thrown 100 feet when she was struck by the speeding police patrol vehicle.

In bodycam footage released by the Seattle Police Department, Officer Daniel Auderer laughed about the deadly crash and dismissed any implication Dave might be at fault or that a criminal investigation was necessary.

ALSO READ | 'I am not Malala, I'm safe in my country': Kashmiri activist rebukes Pakistani propaganda in UK