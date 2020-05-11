Monday, May 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Iran naval frigate accidentally shoots at fellow ship, sinks it in friendly fire

Iran naval frigate accidentally shoots at fellow ship, sinks it in friendly fire

An Iranian frigate reportedly shot at a fellow naval vessel during live-fire exercise sinking it in the process. Iranian Moudge-class frigate 'Jamaram' shot at a friendly general purpose ship 'Konarak', local media has reported. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Tehran Published on: May 11, 2020 10:12 IST
Iran naval frigate accidentally shoots at fellow ship, sinks it in friendly fire
Image Source : AP

Iran naval frigate accidentally shoots at fellow ship, sinks it in friendly fire

An Iranian frigate reportedly shot at a fellow naval vessel during live-fire exercise sinking it in the process. Iranian Moudge-class frigate 'Jamaram' shot at a friendly general purpose ship 'Konarak', local media has reported. 

At least 40 naval personnel are said to be missing in the incident, Daily Mail reported, citing local media. 

Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps reportedly labeled the incident "human error", occurring due to an incorrect drill maneuver.

Meanwhile, videos have emerged on social media showing locals helping the injured Iranian navy personnel. 

A Twitter user by the handle -- @HishamBaker3 -- tweeted, "#BREAKING: Another video leaked now is showing wounded sailors of #Konarak General Purpose Tender being rushed to hospital of #Chabahar. Jamaran Moudge-Class frigate mistakenly fired a C-802 anti-ship missile at Konarak supply vessel during the exercise near #Jask this evening."

 

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X