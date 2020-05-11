Image Source : AP Iran naval frigate accidentally shoots at fellow ship, sinks it in friendly fire

An Iranian frigate reportedly shot at a fellow naval vessel during live-fire exercise sinking it in the process. Iranian Moudge-class frigate 'Jamaram' shot at a friendly general purpose ship 'Konarak', local media has reported.

At least 40 naval personnel are said to be missing in the incident, Daily Mail reported, citing local media.

Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps reportedly labeled the incident "human error", occurring due to an incorrect drill maneuver.

Meanwhile, videos have emerged on social media showing locals helping the injured Iranian navy personnel.

Tens of Iranian fishers have rushed to the sea to save the surviving sailors of #Iran Navy's Konarak General Purpose Tender. Video released now shows two injured sailor recovered by local fishers from sea pic.twitter.com/N0KRb7sWTD — هشام بكر (@HishamBaker3) May 10, 2020

#BREAKING: Another video leaked now is showing wounded sailors of #Konarak General Purpose Tender being rushed to hospital of #Chabahar. Jamaran Moudge-Class frigate mistakenly fired a C-802 anti-ship missile at Konarak supply vessel during the exercise near #Jask this evening pic.twitter.com/KAO9db1I54 — هشام بكر (@HishamBaker3) May 10, 2020

