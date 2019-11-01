Imran Khan waives off fee, passport requirement for Kartarpur pilgrims

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the country will not charge any fee from Indians, on the inauguration day of Kartarpur Corridor. The day also marks the 550th bithday of Guru Nanak. Further, Imran Khan said Sikhs coming from India would not need a passport, but just a valid ID. Also, the Sikhs coming from India would no longer need to register 10 days in advance, to visit the Kartarpur corridor.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said, "For Sikhs coming for pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India, I have waived off 2 requirements: i) they wont need a passport - just a valid ID; ii) they no longer have to register 10 days in advance. Also, no fee will be charged on day of inauguration & on Guruji's 550th birthday."

The Kartarpur corridor will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gurdaspur on November 9. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will declare the corridor open from the other end.

Here's what Imran Khan said through his official Twitter handle.

The Kartarpur corridor, which is an under-construction border corridor between India and Pakistan connects the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan with the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur.

Currently under planning, the corridor is intended to allow religious devotees from India to visit the Gurdwara in Kartarpur, 4.7 kilometres (2.9 miles) from the Pakistan-India border, without a visa.

The Kartarpur Corridor was first proposed in early 1999 by the prime ministers of India and Pakistan, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Nawaz Sharif, respectively, as part of the Delhi–Lahore Bus diplomacy.

