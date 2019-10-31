Navjot Singh Sidhu accepts Imran Khan's invitation for Kartarpur inauguration

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has accepted the invitation by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, to attend the opening ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9. Sidhu has expressed gratefulness to the Pakistani Prime Minister for inviting him to the inauguration, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) press release said.

"I'm grateful to the prime minister for inviting me to the historic inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor," he was quoted as saying.

On the directives of Imran Khan, PTI Senator Faisal Javed had contacted Sidhu and extended the invitation.

Sidhu said the Sikh community all over the world looks forward to visiting the holy shrine associated with their spiritual leader Baba Guru Nanak.

"The Kartarpur Corridor agreement sends a positive message to millions of Sikhs around the world," he is quoted as having said by the Pakistani media.

Also Read | Imran Khan invites Sidhu to Kartarpur corridor inaugural event

Also Read | Kartarpur corridor to have 80 immigration counters for quick clearance​

​