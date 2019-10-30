Thursday, October 31, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Imran Khan invites Sidhu to Kartarpur corridor inaugural event

Imran Khan invites Sidhu to Kartarpur corridor inaugural event

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to the Kartapur corridor's inaugural event, slated for November 9, according to Pakistani media on Wednesday.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: October 30, 2019 23:42 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Imran Khan invites Sidhu to Kartarpur corridor inaugural event

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to the Kartapur corridor's inaugural event, slated for November 9, according to Pakistani media on Wednesday.
 
The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in a statement said the government had invited Sidhu to the inaugural ceremony. Sidhu accepted the invitation and thanked Khan for the gesture, it added.
 
According to media reports, Senator Faisal Javed Khan, on the direction of the Prime Minister, had a conversation with Sidhu over phone. Sidhu had attended the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor last year.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryHUA notifies regulations to give ownership rights to residents Next StoryA new dawn: Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh come into existence as UTs  