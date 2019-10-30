Image Source : PTI Imran Khan invites Sidhu to Kartarpur corridor inaugural event

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to the Kartapur corridor's inaugural event, slated for November 9, according to Pakistani media on Wednesday.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in a statement said the government had invited Sidhu to the inaugural ceremony. Sidhu accepted the invitation and thanked Khan for the gesture, it added.

According to media reports, Senator Faisal Javed Khan, on the direction of the Prime Minister, had a conversation with Sidhu over phone. Sidhu had attended the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor last year.