Pak invitees to Kartarpur will have to seek clearance: MEA

Referring to the Congress leader and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu's acceptance of the Pakistani invite to the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the "political clearance" would have to be sought for it.

"Those who Pakistan wants to call have to take political clearance," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a briefing, to a question on Sidhu accepting an invite by Imran Khan to attend the November 9 inauguration ceremony.

He also said India has given Pakistan a list of 480 pilgrims for the inaugural 'jatha', and is awaiting clearance from Pakistan.

