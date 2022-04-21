'Years spent as PM toughest of my life': Imran Khan blames 'some elements for his ouster as Pak PM

Follow us on Image Source : AP Imran Khan indirectly blames "some elements" in establishment for his ouster as Pak PM

Ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday indirectly blamed "some elements" in the establishment for him losing power. Khan's statement came as one of his close aides admitted to the party's relationship with the military establishment had deteriorated.

Addressing the party workers live on a Twitter space later at night, Imran Khan said: "There are also humans in institutions. If one or two individuals do something wrong, the entire institution is not responsible. If one person (in an apparent reference to Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa) makes a mistake, this does not mean that the whole institution is at fault."

Khan, 69, called on his supporters to reach Minar-i-Pakistan in Lahore on Thursday to make it the biggest ever rally in the country's history.

Last week, Khan became the only Pakistani prime minister to be ousted in a no-confidence motion in Parliament, paving the way for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Shehbaz Sharif (PML-N) to form the government.

At the Twitter space, Khan said all institutions are not corrupt but some "elements indulge in bad practices".

Khan, in the same breath, praised the Army, saying "Pakistan needs the Armed forces more than Imran Khan. Had the strong Army not been here Pakistan might have been dismembered into three pieces."

Khan further said that his own party lawmakers turned against him when they were not allowed to carry on with "corruption". He was referring to the Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan groups that left him causing his government to fall.

On the possible return of three-time premier and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif in the wake of his party's return to power, Imran Khan said: "If Nawaz Sharif comes back and gets another 'NRO' (National Reconciliation Ordinance deal), it will make a mockery of the justice system in Pakistan."

Nawaz Sharif, 72, who is entangled in a number of corruption cases, has been in London since November 2019 after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to go abroad for four weeks for medical treatment.

Khan also termed the last three years - the ones spent as prime minister - the toughest of his life.

(With inputs from PTI)

