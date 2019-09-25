'A very happy young girl...': Greta Thunberg changes her Twitter Bio after Trump's remark

Greta Thunberg changes her Twitter Bio after Donald Trump remark

Swediah teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg responded to US President Donald Trump's taunting remark by embracing his words on her Twitter page.

Trump on Monday, retweeted a clip of Greta's speech to a United Nations climate summit in which she angrily denounced world leaders for failing to tackle climate change by demanding: "How dare you?".

Trump said, "She seems like a very happy yound girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"

She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! https://t.co/1tQG6QcVKO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

By Tuesday she hit back, changing her Twitter biography to: "A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future."

Greta Thunberg changes her Twitter Bio after Donald Trump remark

On Tuesday, the hashtags #GretaThunbergOutdidTrump and #BeBest were trending in the United States. Be Best is Melania Trump's campaign against cyber bullying.

Thunberg has become the global face of a growing youth movement against climate inaction that mobilized millions in a worldwide strike on Friday.

Greta, who is all of 16, began the "climate strike" movement encouraging children to miss school to protest on Fridays, also launched legal proceedings against five countries on Monday. She argued they did not prevent climate change despite being aware of the consequences.

Thunberg is in the running for the Nobel Peace Prize, one of the few people whose nomination has become known before the awards ceremony. She is the bookmakers' favorite to win the prize next month.

ALSO READ | Who is Greta Thunberg