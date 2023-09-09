G20 leaders condemned terrorism in all forms and recognised it as a serious threat to gloabl peace: Jaishankar

Follow us on Image Source : @AJEET1994/TWITTER G20 Summit

The G20 members denounced terrorism in all its forms and urged the nations to enhance efforts to increase the efficacy of global cooperation in order to prevent any kind of safe haven for extremist groups.

While addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar appealed to the member states to strengthen efforts to increase the effectiveness of international cooperation to deny terrorist groups safe haven, freedom of operations as well as financial, material or political support.

While referring to the G20 Leader's Declaration, the Minister said, "'We condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including those on the basis of xenophobia, racism and other forms of intolerance, or in the name of religion or belief, recognizing the commitment of all religions to peace. It constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security."

''A holistic approach on the basis of international law can effectively counter terrorism. Efforts to increase the effectiveness of international cooperation should be strengthened to deny terrorist groups safe haven, freedom of operations, movement and recruitment, as well as financial, material or political support,'' added the Declaration.

"We reiterate the importance of countries developing and implementing effective regulatory and supervisory frameworks to mitigate risks associated with virtual assets in line with FATF Standards, especially for terrorism financing, money laundering, and proliferation financing risks. In this regard, we support the FATF's initiative to accelerate the global implementation of its standards, including the “travel rule”, and its work on risks of emerging technologies and innovations, including decentralised finance (DeFi) arrangements and peer-to-peer transaction," stressed the joint Declaration.

