Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down again for hours; services now restored

Facebook on Saturday 'apologised' to its users as social media company experienced a second outage, just days after a massive outage caused in a similar fashion.

Facebook and its applications Instagram and WhatsApp as well as Messenger were down again and its users around the world again had problems accessing services for hours.

Facebook took to Twitter to announce the outage. “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” it said. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

It happened around 12 am (IST), according to downdetector, a portal that detects outages on websites. The company said that a "configuration change" had impacted users globally.

Around two hours later, the company said that it has fixed the problem.

"We're so sorry if you weren't able to access our products during the last couple of hours," the company said it a statement on Friday evening. "We know how much you depend on us to communicate with one another. We fixed the issue - thanks again for your patience this week."

People flocked to Twitter to report about another outage.

“What’s up with Instagram?” read a tweet that included a picture of cartoon character Bart Simpson sitting in a corner in apparent punishment.

“It’s not even 4 days and it’s already down again.”

“Problems with Instagram, Facebook, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp AGAIN!” read a lament in a DownDetector chat forum.

Another user posted on Twitter, “Looks like Facebook went to a 3-day workweek. Monday and Friday shutdowns?”

Hundreds of millions of people were unable to access Facebook, Instagram, or WhatsApp for more than six hours on Monday. The company blamed an internal technical issue for the major outage which not only affected the firm's services, but also employees' work passes and email. The services were down from about 16:00 GMT until around 22:00 on Monday.

