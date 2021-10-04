WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook down: Users unable to refresh feed, send or receive messages

Follow us on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook down for Android, iOS.

WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Facebook Messenger users are currently reporting issues with the apps on Android, iOS as well as PC. While Instagram and Facebook users are unable to update their news feed, WhatsApp users are unable to send or receive any messages.

In a tweet, Facebook said, "We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

WhatsApp also acknowledged the outage on Twitter.

According to the tracking website DownDetector, more than 13,800 people have reported issues with WhatsApp. As for Instagram and Facebook, over 11,300 and 2,500 reports have been registered so far, respectively.

Most WhatsApp users are unable to send or receive messages. As for the Facebook users, they have been complaining about a total blackout on the website as well as the mobile app.

