Centre forms 3-minister panel led by Amit Shah to monitor petrol, diesel and gas supply

New Delhi:

In response to growing concerns over potential disruptions in petrol, diesel and LPG supplies in Delhi amid the West Asia conflict, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been appointed chairman of a three-minister committee tasked with real-time oversight and coordination to ensure seamless distribution across the national capital.

Formation of ministerial task force for fuel stability

The committee, comprising External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri alongside Amit Shah, was swiftly constituted on Thursday (March 12), to tackle rumours of shortages exacerbated by the Iran-US war's impact on the 'Strait of Hormuz'. This move follows Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma's review meeting with oil companies, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), Delhi Police and food departments, which affirmed adequate stocks but extended LPG booking intervals to 25 days while prioritizing domestic PNG and CNG for essential sectors.

Addressing black marketing and public panic situation

Delhi government officials reiterated no actual shortages exist, with petrol, diesel and domestic LPG flowing normally despite Middle East tensions, directing police and revenue teams to crack down on hoarding, theft and black marketing. The panel's mandate includes daily stock audits, supply chain vigilance and equitable allocation, aiming to restore 80% industrial gas flows and counter Opposition allegations of government mismanagement fueling price hikes and farmer distress.

Strategic context in national energy crunch

Amit Shah's leadership leverages his crisis-handling expertise, echoing past interventions like COVID coordination in Delhi, as the committee prepares to brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid parliamentary demands for transparency on energy security. With oil marketing firms confirming robust reserves and home delivery within 2-3 days, this proactive step seeks to avert panic buying, stabilise the capital's economy and reassure 140 crore Indians amid global supply shocks.