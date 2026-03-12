LPG shortage: Rahul Gandhi says a flawed foreign policy has created this problem

New Delhi:

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, joined the Opposition protest staging an agitation in the Parliament premises over the reports of nationwide shortage of LPG gas cylinders. He said the Central government should address the issue before it turns into a crisis. He said the foreign policy of the government needs to be corrected. Rahul Gandhi said the basic issue is that gas is going to be a problem, petrol is going to be a problem, all fuel is going to be a problem because our energy security has been compromised. A flawed foreign policy has created this problem.

A flawed foreign policy has created this problem: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi on the reported fuel crisis said, “Normally there is a procedure where you can ask to speak. I had asked to be allowed to make a statement about the situation in the country regarding LPG, gas and oil. This is just the beginning and I wanted to speak about it, but a new procedure seems to have started, a minister will decide first, then I will speak, and then the minister will reply. So let’s see what happens. The basic issue is that gas is going to be a problem, petrol is going to be a problem, all fuel is going to be a problem because our energy security has been compromised. A flawed foreign policy has created this problem. Now what needs to be done is preparation. The government and the PM should start preparing immediately because if preparations are not made, crores of people could suffer.”

Several opposition MPs from the Congress, DMK, TMC and SP, among others, staged a protest near Parliament's Makar Dwar, raising slogans such as 'Naam Narender, Kaam Surrender' and 'Modi ji, LPG'.

The women opposition MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi, sat down with a mock brick cooking stove and raised slogans against the government. The opposition has been demanding a full-fledged discussion on the West Asia situation and its impact on India.

PM Modi urges all not to panic

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday appealed to people not to panic and assured them that public interest will be protected. He expressed confidence in tackling the LPG crisis, where the short supply of commercial LPG has crippled the country's hotel sector.

From induction cooktops and microwaves to firewood and solar options, restaurants, street food vendors, and catering businesses across the country are scrambling for alternatives as a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders begins to disrupt kitchens amid the widening conflict in West Asia.

With the government prioritising domestic cooking gas supply to households as the war disrupts global fuel lifelines, businesses dependent on commercial LPG -- from small eateries to high-end restaurants -- are watching the situation anxiously, with some even staring at possible closure in the days to come.

LPG supply has gripped kitchens across Delhi

In the national capital Delhi, irregular LPG supply has gripped kitchens across the city, and many restaurants are left with stock for a day or two, fearing temporary closure and concerns over staff wages. Industry representatives say many eateries in the capital are trying to manage the situation through adjustments. Amid the growing concerns, the government and oil companies have sought to reassure the people that domestic LPG cylinders remain secure.

