Bank holidays: Are banks closed on August 26 for Eid-e-Milad? Check full list here

If you're planning to visit bank branches today, check whether they are open in your city. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, August 26 marks the celebration of Eid-e-Milad or Id-E-Milad/Baravafat. Further, it's Thiruvonam today, a significant day of the Onam festival celebrated in Kerala. This is why banks will remain closed in several states today. Not only public sector or PUS banks like SBI, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, and Punjab National Bank will remain closed, but many private sector banks like Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bandhan Bank, and several non-banking financial institutions will also remain shut today.

Bank holiday today for Eid-e-Milad or Id-E-Milad

Banks will remain closed in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Manipur, and Jammu and Kashmir for Eid-e-Milad.

Andhra Pradesh was originally scheduled to observe a holiday on Tuesday, August 25, for Eid-e-Milad. However, the government changed the date based on the Islamic calendar. The Waqf Board adjusted the date based on the moon sighting. Banks in Andhra Pradesh will now be closed on Wednesday.

Stock market holiday

However, the NSE (National Stock Exchange) and BSE will remain open today, and trading will take place as usual. However, the clearing and settlement process will be suspended today. This means you can buy and sell shares on the stock market on August 26, but settlement will occur the following day, Thursday.

Bank holiday for Raksha Bandhan

According to the RBI's holiday list, banks will also remain closed on Friday, August 28, for Raksha Bandhan. According to the RBI holiday calendar, this day also marks the birth anniversary of Sree Narayana Guru. Banks will remain closed on this day in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Himachal Pradesh.

Banks will remain open on August 29

Banks will be open on Saturday, August 29, 2026. This is because August 29 is the fifth Saturday. According to RBI regulations, bank branches are closed only on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Following this, bank branches across the country will remain closed on Sunday, August 30.

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