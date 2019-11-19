Dutch court sentences Pak man to 10 years in jail for plotting MP's murder

Tuesday, November 19, 2019
     
The court found the man, identified as 27-year-old Junaid I., guilty of plotting the murder of Wilders, who announced a Prophet Mohammed cartoon competition.  

IANS
Amsterdam Published on: November 19, 2019 19:55 IST
A Dutch court sentenced a Pakistani man to 10 years imprisonment on Monday for plotting the assassination of Dutch MP Geert Wilders. The court found the man, identified as 27-year-old Junaid I., guilty of plotting the murder of Wilders, who announced a Prophet Mohammed cartoon competition.

Junaid, who had travelled from France to Holland, was arrested in August 2018 at a train station in The Hague after he posted a film on Facebook, wherein he claimed he wanted to "send Wilders to hell" and urged others to help.

Judges at The Hague's district court found the man guilty of "planning a murder with a terrorist motive" and incitement to commit a terror attack.

However, during the trial Junaid called himself a "peace-loving" man, who had only travelled to Holland to protest against Wilders' cartoon competition.

