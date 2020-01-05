Image Source : AP As Trump issues fresh warning, Pakistan ditches Iran and extends support to US

The situation in the Middle East remains tense as US President Donald Trump issued a fresh warning to Iran that any retaliation on the part of Iran would mean serious repercussions.

"They attacked us, and we hit back. If they attack again, which I would strongly advise them not to do, we will hit them harder than they have ever been hit before," tweeted Trump from his official handle.

Playing up his commitment to the matter, and putting in words the superiority of the US armed forces, Trump added, "The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way...and without hesitation."

As per ANI reports, Pakistan has ditched its neighbor Iran and supported United States on the matter of the strikes that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad. Soleimani was the same Iranian general Pakistan blamed for a long time for inciting separatism in Baluchistan.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after his conversation to Pakistan's Army Chief tweeted, "Pakistan's Chief of Staff General Bajwa and I spoke today about US defensive action to kill Qassem Soleimani. The Iran regime's actions in the region are destabilizing and our resolve in protecting American interests, personnel, facilities, and partners will not waver."

Pakistan has remained conspicuous by its silence over the US airstrikes and subsequent escalation of tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Meanwhile, Iran has all but declared a state of war with the US. As precessions continued across the country after the death of Qasem Soleimani, a red flag was raised on top of an iconic mosque. The red flag in Shi'ite faith symbolizes revenge and unjust blood spilled.

